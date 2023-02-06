Biden Covid Advisor Wishes He Found ‘Common Ground’ With Tucker Carlson

White House advisor David Kessler wishes he’d “tangled” with Fox News host Tucker Carlson over the Covid pandemic, according to a new interview with Politico.

Kessler, one of the top Covid advisors to President Joe Biden, spoke to Politico’s Adam Cancryn about Covid “disinformation” and the subject of Carlson was brought up, leading to Kessler revealing he wished he’d found “common ground” with the conservative. According to Kessler, he never wanted to be as public as other health officials like Dr. Anthony Fauci, but he did express an interest on appearing on Carlson’s show.

“I saw my job as making sure if you wanted a vaccine, if you wanted an antiviral, it was there, it worked, you didn’t have to live in fear that you were going to die from this disease. I did very few public appearances; others did that,” he said. “But very early on I said to someone I’m close with that I really wished I could go on Tucker Carlson and have that conversation.”

Pushed further on this, Kessler said he felt he could find “common ground” with Carlson, who of course has been highly critical of Covid lockdown measures and officials like Fauci are regular punching bags for the pundit.

“Because at the end of the day, I think we believe in rationality and we can find some common ground,” Kessler said. “There’s always an ability to do that, and maybe we can get back to that. You’d like to believe that this country’s true competitiveness and greatness is because we know how to solve problems together. It’s something we can’t lose.”

