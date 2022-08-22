Tucker Carlson Compares Anthony Fauci to ‘Fidel Castro and Mental Patients’ for Referring to Himself in the Third Person

Fox News host Tucker Carlson compared Chief Medical Advisor to the President Anthony Fauci to the late Cuban dictator “Fidel Castro and mental patients.”

During Monday’s Tucker Carlson Tonight, the host played soundbites of Fauci, who announced earlier in the day he’s retiring from government in December, blasting those who disagreed with him on Covid policy.

“So if they get up and criticize science, nobody’s gonna know what they’re talking about. But if they get up and really aim their bullets at Tony Fauci, well, people can recognize there’s a person there, so it’s easy to criticize,” said Fauci in a CBS News interview in November 2021. “But they’re really criticizing science because I represent science.”

“So if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and a scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you are attacking science,” he said in a June 2021 hit on MSNBC.

“I’m the bad guy to an entire subset of people because I represent something that is uncomfortable for them,” said Fauci in a National Geographic film titled “Fauci.”

“It’s called the truth,” he said.

Carlson did not hold back in response to the soundbites.

“Ok, first of all, the only people who refer to themselves in public non-ironically in the third person are Fidel Castro and mental patients, ok?” he said. “So that should’ve been a tipoff right there. I am science? I’m the state, the state is me. Woah, settle down, megalomania man. This is nuts!”

Watch above, via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com