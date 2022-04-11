Tucker Carlson Brags He’s Not Vaccinated Against Covid-19: ‘I Skipped the First Three’

Tucker Carlson told a group of churchgoers in San Diego he is not vaccinated against the coronavirus.

Speaking at Awaken Church on April 2, the Fox News host mocked the idea of getting a second booster shot.

“I skipped the first three, I’m not getting that one either,” Carlson said, according to the Voice of San Diego.

For months, there had been speculation about whether he is vaccinated. Carlson has aired numerous segments during Fox News prime time calling into question the effectiveness and safety of the Covid-19 vaccines. In January, he even claimed the vaccine “makes it more likely you are going to get Covid.”

The report was flagged by The Daily Beast’s Source Material Newsletter:

Audio provided to Source Material by the nonprofit investigative outfit confirmed Carlson’s remarks, which further included him citing having grown up “next to the Salk Institute in La Jolla” as evidence that he is “obviously” not opposed to vaccines. “I’ve had like a million of them,” he said, but regarding the COVID shots, Carlson added of its proponents: “I look at these people, like, this just does not make sense at all. And I have no idea what’s up here, but whatever you’re telling me it’s just not true.”

In January, CNN’s Jim Acosta called on the host to disclose his vaccination status.

“My sense is that he’s almost certainly been vaccinated, and I would be shocked if he wasn’t boosted,” said Acosta. “We know the truth, we know you have been, but just tell us. Tell everybody the truth. That’s all we ask.”

That assessment appears to have been wrong.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com