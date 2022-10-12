Tucker Carlson Falsely Claims Stroke Victim John Fetterman ‘Can’t Talk On His Own’ and Says He’s ‘Merging with a Computer’

Tucker Carlson delivered a puzzling monologue about Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman (D) and suggested he’s currently part human and part machine after suffering a stroke in May. The Fox News host also misled viewers by stating Fetterman is unable to speak on his own.

Fetterman is currently in a tight race with Republican Mehmet Oz to be the Keystone State’s next U.S. senator. The lieutenant governor has had trouble speaking clearly at times during his recovery. In some circumstances, he uses the aid of a monitor that displays words said aloud to him because he does not always process spoken words correctly.

Fetterman will use a monitor during his sole debate with Oz. He also used it during an interview with NBC News reporter Dasha Burns, who reported Fetterman had difficulty engaging in smalltalk.

“He still has lingering auditory processing issues as a result of the stroke, which means he has a hard time understanding what he’s hearing. Now once he reads the question, he’s able to understand,” Burns stated afterward in a clip Carlson aired.

“Because of that stroke, Fetterman now needs electronic assistance in order to communicate with other people,” Carlson said, referring to the closed caption monitor.

He then claimed the device also helps Fetterman speak.

“He can’t talk on his own,” the host said, even though Fetterman can. “It’s not a right-wing conspiracy theory. It’s not Q-Anon. It’s real. In fact, it’s so real his campaign concedes that it’s true.”

Carlson did not cite any evidence that Fetterman “can’t talk on his own” or the alleged concession from the campaign.

“Fetterman uses a software program to understand the words of those around him and to formulate his responses to those words,” Carlson continued. “In other words, to talk. Now, to be perfectly clear, this software is not a hearing aid. Fetterman doesn’t need a hearing aid because he’s not deaf. He’s not hearing impaired. Instead, this program takes words and rearranges them into language that John Fetterman can understand because his brain can no longer do that for him.”

Mediaite reached out to Fox News, which declined to comment.

Carlson went so far as to suggest Fetterman isn’t fully human:

Now, that’s sad. For trans-humanists, though, it’s thrilling. This is an amazing moment. This is Neil Armstrong on the moon. Here you have one of the most famous politicians in the country merging with a computer. This is the future they imagine. They’re thrilled by it. But for everyone else, for the voters of Pennsylvania, it raises some obvious questions. For example, where exactly does the software end and John Fetterman’s consciousness begin? We don’t know. We can’t know. But it’s obvious that Pennsylvania could very well be sending a computer program to the U.S. Senate, where inevitably it will be hacked.

