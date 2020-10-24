Biden Says His Job is to ‘Heal’ and ‘Work Hard’ for Everybody — Including Trump-Supporting ‘Chumps’ Heckling Event

Former vice president Joe Biden held a campaign rally Saturday in Pennsylvania, and he referenced supporters of President Donald Trump protesting outside the event, calling them “chumps.”

Biden was speaking about the coronavirus, and talked about how Trump separates out red states and blue states when discussing how well the response is being handled.

“By the way, we don’t do things like those chumps out there with the microphone are doing, the Trump guys,” said Biden. “Look, we’ve got to come together.”

Biden then referenced Gettysburg and the Civil War, before saying that Trump says the red states are doing well with Covid.

The “chumps” were hecklers outside the event.

Joe Biden speaking in Bristol Twp today. Lots of Biden supporters and lots of Trump supporters on hand in Bucks County, Pa. @NBCPhiladelphia pic.twitter.com/srTfmOyVfh — Steven Fisher (@Steven_Fisher10) October 24, 2020

“Remember what Donald Trump said, when Covid-19 deaths reached 200,000 in America? He said ‘if you look at the blue states, the Democratic governors, and just look at the red states, the Republican governors, we’re doing well,'” said Biden. “Well first of all, it’s not true. The great rise has happened in most of the red states.”

After separating out red states as handling Covid worse for at least the second time this week, Biden then said that he doesn’t see it as separated out by blue states and red states.

“But that’s not the point, think of what he’s saying about what’s going on in America. He’s saying if you live in Pennsylvania, you’re not his problem,” said Biden. He then pointed the finger at Alabama as a Trump state. “If you live in a red state, Alabama, he may think about you.”

“Folks, I don’t see the president that way. I don’t see it that way, I don’t see America that way,” he then switched back to saying. “I’m running as a proud Democrat. But I will govern as an American president, for everybody.”

“I’ll work as hard for those who don’t support me as those who do, including those chumps at the microphone out there,” said Biden with a cough. “That’s the job of a president, the duty to care for everyone. The duty to heal.”

Watch Biden healing chumps above, via the Biden campaign.

