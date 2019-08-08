Former President Bill Clinton called on President Donald Trump and Congress to reinstate a ban on assault weapons in a new editorial.

“We have talked, tweeted and delayed long enough. This is about who we are as a country, what America will look like years from now, and whether our children and grandchildren will be safer and freer to grow up,” Clinton wrote in Time Magazine.

“Elected officials speak about the need for change. But the tragedies do keep happening, while the one thing that we know can reduce the number and the death tolls of mass shootings has not been done: re-instituting the ban on assault weapons and the limit on high-capacity magazines that was in effect from 1994 to 2004,” he writes

In 1994, Clinton signed the Violent Crime Control and Law Enforcement Act into law, which contained a 10-year ban on semiautomatic firearms classified as “assault weapons” as well as a ban on certain high-capacity ammunition magazines.

“I worked hard to pass and was proud to sign the ban on these weapons of war into law, and the results were clear: mass shooting fatalities declined while they were in effect and have risen sharply since they were allowed to lapse,” Clinton wrote.

“We know reinstating the assault-weapons ban and the ammunition limit, and making improved background checks universal, will help,” he wrote.

