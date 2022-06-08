Democrat Katie Porter and Conservative Witness Get Into Heated Battle Over Assault Weapons Bill: ‘How Dare You!’

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) and a conservative witness feuded on Wednesday over an assault weapons bill.

Porter quoted Heritage Foundation legal fellow Amy Swearer as having warned that a bill introduced by Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI) that would ban assault weapons would “see millions of otherwise law-abiding citizens become felons overnight for nothing more than scary-looking features on firearms.” The bill was introduced in the aftermath of a recent spate of mass shootings including the one at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

“It’s true,” said Swearer.

“I was quite surprised by your answer,” said Porter. “You read the bill before you came to Congress to testify against it, yes?”

Swearer said yes as it pertains to the ban on assault weapons.

“So you knew that the bill would allow any gun owner to maintain possession of any semiautomatic assault weapon that was lawfully possessed before the bill became law,” said Porter.

“No. So that is the case under that bill,” said Swearer. “The problem is…”

Porter interjected as Swearer tried to explain her stance.

“The time belongs to me,” said Porter.

“If you don’t want to hear an answer to my question, I’m not sure what’s being asked,” said Swearer.

Porter told Swearer, “You knew that the bill would allow the gun owner to maintain possession of any semi-automatic assault weapon that was lawfully possessed before the bill becomes law.”

“I respect that we have different opinions on Representative Cicilline’s assault weapons law, but we cannot have different facts,” said Porter, who went on to accuse Swearer of perjury.

“You falsely testified under oath about the bill…,” said Porter.

Swearer interrupted Porter and asked her, “Would you like the explanation of why I said that?”

Porter refused, causing Swearer to look frustrated.

“I have been accused of falsely testifying under oath and I would like to address it,” said Swearer.

“I asked you if that bill was correct, if the bill would allow any gun owner to maintain possession and you said yes,” said Porter. “Yet you testified that the bill would allow people to become felons overnight.”

Porter went on to take a personal shot at Swearer.

“Earlier today you testified you hoped that this was the last time you testify before Congress,” she said. “For the sake of our nation and integrity of this Congress I do too.”

“After a mass shooting trying to figure out how to solve a problem that we are all heavily invested in solving,” said Swearer.

“How dare you,” she added.

“How dare you misstate the law,” said Porter.

“How dare you ask questions that you don’t even want an answer to,” said Swearer.

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com