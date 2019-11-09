comScore
Edited by Will Shortz?

Bloomberg Campaign Mocked After Unveiling 2020 Tagline and Logo: ‘OK Boomer’… ‘All I Read and See is Boobs’

By Reed RichardsonNov 9th, 2019, 1:47 am
Bloomberg 2020 Campaign Logo

Photo courtesy Bloomberg 2020 campaign

Michael Bloomberg’s official 2020 website unveiled the new campaign’s logo Friday night, but the near universal ridicule it received online was almost perfectly described by Bloomberg’s own tagline: “Owning It Together!”

The bold, all-caps, sans-serif font was a mix of dark blue and red, and was most notable for an acrostic-like 2020s running vertically through the “O’s” of Bloomberg’s name. It made for a very busy visual that was widely panned — and inspired some sarcastic parodies, including one “OK BOOMER” mocking the 77-year-old Bloomberg.

Others took aim at the bizarre “Owning It Together!” catchphrase, which understandably confused some people who saw it as a very odd, tacit endorsement of socialism, from a capitalist billionaire.

