Michael Bloomberg’s official 2020 website unveiled the new campaign’s logo Friday night, but the near universal ridicule it received online was almost perfectly described by Bloomberg’s own tagline: “Owning It Together!”

The bold, all-caps, sans-serif font was a mix of dark blue and red, and was most notable for an acrostic-like 2020s running vertically through the “O’s” of Bloomberg’s name. It made for a very busy visual that was widely panned — and inspired some sarcastic parodies, including one “OK BOOMER” mocking the 77-year-old Bloomberg.

Bloomberg’s campaign logo is truly awful pic.twitter.com/1uVw42Xjvb — Nando (@nandorvila) November 9, 2019

I know this isn’t PC but all I read and see is “Boobs” — Nomiki Konst🌹 (@NomikiKonst) November 9, 2019

I see OOGADIBOOGADIEBOO! — francesca fiorentini (@franifio) November 9, 2019

What’s the saying about money buying you taste? https://t.co/ughcnRnrlY — Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 9, 2019

Bloomberg’s campaign logo is an attempt to see how much trypophobia can fit in a single image. pic.twitter.com/7Tv3IBeR3J — Aditya Mukerjee, the 🦦-ific 🏳️‍🌈 (@chimeracoder) November 9, 2019

The Bloomberg 2020 logo has real Groucho energy. pic.twitter.com/KmvEuGlhOm — Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) November 8, 2019

Others took aim at the bizarre “Owning It Together!” catchphrase, which understandably confused some people who saw it as a very odd, tacit endorsement of socialism, from a capitalist billionaire.

Lmao i cant decide whether the awful 20202020 mess or (self)”owning it together!” is the worst part but really it’s just the whole thing https://t.co/vCSqMmHZvt — Daniel José Older (@djolder) November 9, 2019

This can’t possibly be real.

Owning it together?

Seriously? https://t.co/fN4QY4rRVE — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 9, 2019

The logo has serious 70s vibes but the “owning it together” slogan as a tacit endorsement of expropriating his wealth is the best part https://t.co/Dh1Zc0wBck — Evan (@evan7257) November 9, 2019

owning it together? hmm there’s a word for that https://t.co/xHa2XrZbEr — John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) November 9, 2019

Bloomberg logo has same chaotic energy as millennium New Years glasses. slogan pitches the election like a timeshare, total effect is being reminded the guy is a billionaire with whom there is no “together” pic.twitter.com/tbut8sGf0H — Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) November 9, 2019

Bloomberg’s billionaires in

campaign logo general 🤝

too many zeros pic.twitter.com/svyIl5t1c3 — Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) November 9, 2019

