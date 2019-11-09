Bloomberg Campaign Mocked After Unveiling 2020 Tagline and Logo: ‘OK Boomer’… ‘All I Read and See is Boobs’
Michael Bloomberg’s official 2020 website unveiled the new campaign’s logo Friday night, but the near universal ridicule it received online was almost perfectly described by Bloomberg’s own tagline: “Owning It Together!”
The bold, all-caps, sans-serif font was a mix of dark blue and red, and was most notable for an acrostic-like 2020s running vertically through the “O’s” of Bloomberg’s name. It made for a very busy visual that was widely panned — and inspired some sarcastic parodies, including one “OK BOOMER” mocking the 77-year-old Bloomberg.
I feel attacked. https://t.co/jdXvhsJQpM
— Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) November 8, 2019
Bloomberg’s campaign logo is truly awful pic.twitter.com/1uVw42Xjvb
— Nando (@nandorvila) November 9, 2019
I know this isn’t PC but all I read and see is “Boobs”
— Nomiki Konst🌹 (@NomikiKonst) November 9, 2019
I see OOGADIBOOGADIEBOO!
— francesca fiorentini (@franifio) November 9, 2019
What’s the saying about money buying you taste? https://t.co/ughcnRnrlY
— Tressie McMillan Cottom (@tressiemcphd) November 9, 2019
Bloomberg’s campaign logo is an attempt to see how much trypophobia can fit in a single image. pic.twitter.com/7Tv3IBeR3J
— Aditya Mukerjee, the 🦦-ific 🏳️🌈 (@chimeracoder) November 9, 2019
It’s a fine logo. pic.twitter.com/NfJ629vR2n
— Schooley (@Rschooley) November 9, 2019
Bloomberg logo no no #bloomberg2020 pic.twitter.com/8Wz0g119fR
— A NonLethal Jerk (@anonlethal_jerk) November 8, 2019
The Bloomberg 2020 logo has real Groucho energy. pic.twitter.com/KmvEuGlhOm
— Daniel Powell (@danieljpowell) November 8, 2019
Others took aim at the bizarre “Owning It Together!” catchphrase, which understandably confused some people who saw it as a very odd, tacit endorsement of socialism, from a capitalist billionaire.
Lmao i cant decide whether the awful 20202020 mess or (self)”owning it together!” is the worst part but really it’s just the whole thing https://t.co/vCSqMmHZvt
— Daniel José Older (@djolder) November 9, 2019
This can’t possibly be real.
Owning it together?
Seriously? https://t.co/fN4QY4rRVE
— Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) November 9, 2019
The logo has serious 70s vibes but the “owning it together” slogan as a tacit endorsement of expropriating his wealth is the best part https://t.co/Dh1Zc0wBck
— Evan (@evan7257) November 9, 2019
owning it together? hmm there’s a word for that https://t.co/xHa2XrZbEr
— John DeVore (@JohnDeVore) November 9, 2019
Bloomberg logo has same chaotic energy as millennium New Years glasses. slogan pitches the election like a timeshare, total effect is being reminded the guy is a billionaire with whom there is no “together” pic.twitter.com/tbut8sGf0H
— Ayesha A. Siddiqi (@AyeshaASiddiqi) November 9, 2019
Bloomberg’s billionaires in
campaign logo general
🤝
too many zeros pic.twitter.com/svyIl5t1c3
— Freddie Campion (@FreddieCampion) November 9, 2019
