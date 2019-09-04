A Labour member of Parliament passionately called out U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Wednesday for past “derogatory and racist” comments about Muslims, which was met with a wave of applause in the House of Commons.

Slough MP Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi cited a Daily Telegraph op-ed Johnson penned last year in which he compared coverings worn by Muslim women to masks used by bank robbers; he also mockingly likened the religious garments to letterboxes.

“For those of us who from a young age have had to endure and face up to being called names such as towel-head, or Taliban, or coming from bongo-bongo land, we can appreciate full well the hurt and pain felt by already vulnerable Muslim women when they are described as looking like bank robbers and letterboxes,” said Singh, who is the first Sikh MP to don a turban in Parliament.

“Rather than hide behind sham and whitewash investigations, when will the prime minister finally apologize for his derogatory and racist remarks?” the lawmaker added.

Singh went on to suggest that such racist rhetoric led has led to “a spike in hate crimes” and demanded that prime minister follow through with his promise on launching “an inquiry into Islamophobia within the Conservative Party.” The lower house member’s dressing down of Johnson was met with a raucous round of cheers and claps.

The prime minister responded by claiming “the article in question … was a strong liberal defense” for allowing adherents of any faith to wear the religious coverings they wish to.

“And I speak as somebody who is not only proud to have Muslim ancestors but to be related to Sikhs such as himself,” Johnson added. “And I’m also proud to say that under this government we have the most diverse cabinet in the history of this country and we truly reflect modern Britain.”

Watch above, via BBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com