White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out, according to breaking reporting from CNN.

The news comes soon after Mark Meadows left his seat in Congress to join the White House as Trump’s fourth chief of staff in early May.

Breaking: Stephanie Grisham is out as WH press secretary. She is leaving the job without ever having briefed the press. — Jim Sciutto (@jimsciutto) April 7, 2020

News — Stephanie Grisham is out as press secretary. She never briefed reporters during her tenure. She’s going back to the East Wing. And a communications shakeup is underway. W/ @KateBennett_DC

Grisham’s departure from her current role was corroborated by ABC.

Confirmed – Senior administration sources tell @ABC News White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is departing her role and is expected to return to the East Wing working for First Lady Melania Trump w/ @KFaulders — John Santucci (@Santucci) April 7, 2020

The news comes amid recent reports that Meadows was thinking about switching Grisham out for candidates including Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. CNN reports that Grisham will return to her previous role as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Throughout her tenure as press secretary, Grisham never held a single briefing with the White House press pool. Instead, she gave interviews almost exclusively to Fox News.

UPDATE – 10:26 a.m. ET: Melania Trump confirmed the news in a statement.

WH press secretary Stephanie Grisham is leaving the West Wing to become first lady's chief of staff. “She has been a mainstay and true leader in the Administration from even before day one, and I know she will excel as Chief of Staff," Melania Trump says in a statement. — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) April 7, 2020

This story is breaking and we shall update accordingly.

