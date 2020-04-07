comScore

BREAKING: Stephanie Grisham Out as White House Press Secretary

By Ken MeyerApr 7th, 2020, 9:57 am

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is reportedly out, according to breaking reporting from CNN.

The news comes soon after Mark Meadows left his seat in Congress to join the White House as Trump’s fourth chief of staff in early May.

Grisham’s departure from her current role was corroborated by ABC.

The news comes amid recent reports that Meadows was thinking about switching Grisham out for candidates including Pentagon spokesperson Alyssa Farah and Trump campaign spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany. CNN reports that Grisham will return to her previous role as First Lady Melania Trump’s chief of staff.

Throughout her tenure as press secretary, Grisham never held a single briefing with the White House press pool. Instead, she gave interviews almost exclusively to Fox News.

UPDATE – 10:26 a.m. ET: Melania Trump confirmed the news in a statement.

This story is breaking and we shall update accordingly.

