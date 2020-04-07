comScore

Today’s Most Worthwhile Coronavirus Commentary is By… Steak-Umm?

By Tommy ChristopherApr 7th, 2020, 9:11 am

In a sign of our wild times, the hot piece of thoughtful coronavirus commentary burning up social media right now was authored by a sentient brand of wafer-thin frozen meat rectangles, otherwise known as Steak-Umm.

On Monday night, the ersatz Philly Cheesesteak brand published a lengthy Twitter thread that delved into the nuances of media consumption during the coronavirus pandemic, warning people to sharpen their critical thinking skills, while indulging in some self-awareness, and signing off with the now-portentous catchphrase “Steak-umm bless.”

The thread caught fire on social media, with many users taking it as an opportunity to contrast the brand’s canny observations with the thought leadership being provided by President Donald Trump, while others just expressed the familiar sentiment that they never knew Steak-umm could be this good.

The brand also earned praise for another thread from last week that people are discovering now thanks to its inclusion at the end of this one.

In these trying times, it appears people will take wisdom wherever they can get it. It’s your move, Toaster Strudel.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: