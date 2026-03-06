Top Trump Official Accuses CNN Reporter Inside Iran of Pushing ‘Regime Propaganda’
A senior Trump administration official accused CNN of spreading “pro-Iran regime propaganda” after a report from inside Iran went viral and triggered a backlash from MAGA influencers online.
The criticism came after CNN senior international correspondent Frederik Pleitgen broadcast from inside Iran in a report Thursday night on Anderson Cooper 360°, as he offered a snapshot of daily life following recent U.S. and Israeli strikes ordered by President Donald Trump.
Filming during a stop for coffee, Pleitgen said that despite seeing damaged buildings, smoke, and armed checkpoints, he had not seen “any sign of order collapsing here.”
He reported that “all the shops are open and really well-stocked, even with fresh things like fruits and vegetables.” Standing outside a gas station, he added there were “no long lines” and fuel appeared to be “readily available.”
“You just don’t see any sort of degree of panic anywhere,” Pleitgen said.
The footage quickly circulated on social media, drawing criticism from Dylan Johnson, a recent appointee to Assistant Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs and former deputy communications director for Trump’s 2024 campaign
Johnson shared a 30-second clip of Pleitgen’s report on X, writing: “CNN appears to now be doing straight up pro-Iran regime propaganda because someone gave this guy a coffee…”
Pleitgen sniped back that he “bought” the coffee himself.
I bought the coffee.
— Frederik Pleitgen (@fpleitgenCNN) March 6, 2026
The jab, however, prompted a slew of comments from MAGA influencers and conservatives, who also slammed the coverage:
Other users stepped up in Pleitgen’s defense:
A State Department spokesperson later told NPR’s diplomatic correspondent Michele Keleman: “We encourage media outlets to verify information with official U.S. government sources before publication.”
Pleitgen crossed the border into Iran on Thursday morning, making CNN the only U.S. television network reporting from inside the country after the February 28 strikes. The network said it operates in the country only with “government permission.”
Watch above via CNN.
