Trump’s DOJ Whiffs on Re-Indicting New York Attorney General

A federal grand jury in the Eastern District of Virginia declined to re-indict New York Attorney General Letitia James on Thursday, after a previous indictment was thrown out 10 days ago, CNN reported.

James had been indicted for mortgage fraud, but the indictment was tossed after a judge ruled that Acting U.S. Attorney Lindsey Halligan had been appointed illegally. That ruling also invalidated an indictment against former FBI Director James Comey, who had been indicted for perjury and obstruction.

A source told CNN that the government may attempt to indict the New York attorney general again.

Last month, U.S. District Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the indictment and wrote that “all actions flowing from Ms. Halligan’s defective appointment were unlawful exercises of executive power and are hereby set aside.”

In a Truth Social post in September, President Donald Trump posted a rant against Comey, James, and Sen. Adam Schiff (D-CA) that was intended as a direct message for Attorney General Pam Bondi.

“Pam: I have reviewed over 30 statements and posts saying that, essentially, ‘same old story as last time, all talk, no action. Nothing is being done. What about Comey, Adam ‘Shifty’ Schiff, Leticia??? They’re all guilty as hell, but nothing is going to be done,” Trump wrote at the time.