Bret Baier Says Coalition That Elected Biden Is ‘Falling Apart,’ Cites New Poll

Fox News’s Bret Baier pointed to a new poll and concluded that the bloc of voters that propelled President Joe Biden to victory in 2020 is crumbling.

Biden has announced he is running for reelection in 2024, when he will turn 82.

On Monday’s edition of The Story, Martha MacCallum cited an ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday showing that 69% of independent voters do not believe Biden has the mental sharpness necessary to serve effectively as president.

MacCallum aired a clip of longtime Democratic strategist Donna Brazile painting a dire political picture for the president.

“It kept me up,” she said of the poll. “It’s sobering in the sense… that the coalition that elected Joe Biden with the historic numbers that we saw in 2020 – that coalition right now is fragmented. That should concern them.”

“What do you see happening to that coalition that Donna is referring to there now?” MacCallum asked Baier.

“I think she’s right,” replied the host of Special Report. “I think it’s not only fragmented, but falling apart. It seems in this poll – and remember, the caveat is it’s one poll. It tracks with where the approval rating has been going in a number of polls, including our own, which is down – 36% approval.”

Baier said Biden may face an electability problem in 2024.

“And then you have this real concern about the president’s mental acuity, his ability do the job, his energy, his ability to be president of the United States,” Baier continued, citing these “specific questions” as key factors in Biden’s chances of getting reelected. He said the biggest one is “the electability question.”

He noted that former President Donald Trump is up seven percentage points on Biden in the poll despite the legal issues Trump is facing. Biden defeated Trump in the popular vote by 4.5 points in the 2020 election.

