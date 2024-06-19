WATCH: Brian Kilmeade Flat-Out Asks Maryland Governor If He’s ‘Ready’ to Replace Biden at Convention ‘Should the Wheels Come Off’

Brian Kilmeade asked Maryland Gov. Wes Moore (D) if he’s “ready” to be a last minute replacement for President Joe Biden “should the wheels come off” by August’s Democratic National Convention.

Moore discussed a number of topics during an appearance on Fox & Friends on Wednesday, including a migrant being charged with the murder of a Maryland mother of five and a new order from Moore offering pardons for more than 175,000 marijuana convictions.

Towards the end of the chat, Kilmeade threw out the theory that Moore could somehow end up as a “possible President Biden replacement.”

Kilmeade noted that Republicans have referred to Moore as “presidential material,” calling the effort to rebuild the Francis Scott Key Bridge a great “launching pad” for the White House.

“That’s why people are floating your name as a possible President Biden replacement should the wheels come off come the August convention. Your reaction?” Kilmeade asked.

“I am full-throated in my support of President Biden,” Moore declared.

The governor noted crime rates have dropped and the unemployment rate has improved in Maryland and he’s “excited” for another four years with the president in the White House.

“What about if your name was offered as a possible replacement should something happen at the convention? How would you feel about that? Do you think you’re ready?” Kilmeade asked.

The governor refused to budge on his Biden support, calling him the “best candidate” to take on Republicans in November.

“I think that President Biden is not just the nominee, President Biden is the best candidate for the presidency and that’s the reason I’m supporting him,” Moore said.

Watch above via Fox News.