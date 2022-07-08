Brit on the Street Sums Up Boris Johnson’s Resignation in 10 Delightful Seconds

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced this week he will step down amid a flurry of resignations in his Conservative Party.

And one terse Brit shared his insightful thoughts with BBC News.

Less than three years into his tenure, Johnson has rankled fellow Tories by being too cozy with party donors, defying his own Covid lockdown with parties in the Downing Street offices, and generally playing fast and loose with the truth.

Calls for his resignation grew louder last week after Johnson initially denied having knowledge of sexual misconduct allegations against his deputy chief whip, only to eventually admit he knew about them for years.

While those are the facts of the case, none of them quite get to the truth like one scooter-riding cigarette-smoking Briton on a U.K. street.

“Excuse me, sir,” a reporter says in the most melodious English accent possible. “Sorry to disturb. I’m from BBC Newsnight. Just wondering what you think about Boris Johnson resigning today.”

I strongly believe this man should be the next Prime Minister.pic.twitter.com/sRyQyR5erl — Supertanskiii (@supertanskiii) July 8, 2022

The man takes the cigarette out of his mouth as if to ensure he’s heard clearly on the matter.

“I want him to go,” he says with a cockney accent before briefly pausing. “He’s a pain in the ass.”

And scene.

Whole books will be written about the Johnson era. They will be the product of painstaking amounts of research into his premiership. The authors will speak to hundreds of people connected to his government and spend untold hours trying to parse out what happened for their reading audience. And yet, none of these still-to-be-written books will hit upon the fundamental truth of the matter as precisely as this gentleman did here.

