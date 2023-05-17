Fox News contributor Caitlyn Jenner had harsh words for a transgender woman who joined the University of Wyoming’s Kappa Kappa Gamma chapter, prompting three members to sue the sorority.

“You know what, if you look at those pictures, what I have to say is, he is a perverted, sexually deviant male. I’m sorry, Artemis Langford, you are not a woman and you do not belong in women’s spaces,” Jenner told America Reports host Sandra Smith.

Jenner is a former Olympic gold medal-winning decathlete who famously transitioned in 2015. She is a conservative Republican who ran for California’s gubernatorial recall election in 2021, but lost in the special general election. California’s LGBTQ community did not support her candidacy.

“I was listening to Fox News the other night and Clay Travis, I think, put it just perfectly. He says living in this world, equality really, really has become inequality, and it’s so true because the women are not being protected here, and that is a shame. You know, I’ve been fighng this woke world for a long time. Obviously in sports, we know how that’s been going for the last couple of years, trying to protect women’s sports, and now in a sorority. And you know, you got to fight back all this B.S. Every day, tooth and nail.”

The three women suing the KKG national chapter alleged that Langford made them uncomfortable and didn’t belong in women’s spaces.

“We’re fighting for the importance of women’s spaces and what it truly means to be a woman,” one of the sisters said. “We were promised from the beginning that we would have a sisterhood, meaning only females, and our national sorority has failed us.”

KKG responded; “While we cannot comment in detail on this pending litigation, it contains numerous false allegations. Kappa Kappa Gamma values diversity and does not discriminate based on classes protected by state, local or federal law,” the statement read.

