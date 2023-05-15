Carville Mocks ‘Pathetic’ John Durham and His Investigation: ‘He Got a Plea for a Parking Ticket. That’s It!’

Democratic strategist James Carville mocked Special John Durham and his four-year-old probe into the origins of Crossfire Hurricane – the FBI investigation into Donald Trump’s potential ties to the Russian government.

Durham released his long-awaited report on Monday. Clocking in at more than 300 pages, the report concluded that Crossfire Hurricane should not have been launched.

However, Durham’s probe yielded little in terms of uncovering criminal wrongdoing. He unsuccessfully prosecuted two defendants and got a third – an FBI attorney – to plead guilty to altering an email used to obtain surveillance warrants against a former Trump adviser.

Appearing on Monday’s edition of The Beat on MSNBC, Carville did not hold back.

“I think what the guy was trying to do was try to show up Ken Starr,” Carville said, referring to the special counsel who investigated President Bill Clinton in the 1990s. “Durham is a kind of pathetic character. I think federal prosecutors have like a 97% conviction rate. He was 0 for 2. He got a plea for a parking ticket. That’s it! Four years, I don’t know how many millions of dollars. I don’t know how many people, how many of his friends he hired in his office, to do what? To issue a basically blatantly false report? And I actually think he did the country a service just to show you how fraudulent and shallow these people are.”

Carville added, “I don’t think he’s going to beat Starr for being the creepiest prosecutor ever, but he’s trying hard.”

Meanwhile, conservatives hailed Durham’s findings.

“After extensive research, Special Counsel John Durham concludes the FBI never should have launched the Trump-Russia Probe!” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “In other words, the American Public was scammed, just as it is being scammed right now by those who don’t want to see GREATNESS for AMERICA!”

