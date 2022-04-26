The chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party, John Bennett, called for Dr. Anthony Fauci to face a firing squad during a campaign event flagged by Right Wing Watch.

Bennett, who is also running for Congress in Oklahoma’s June GOP primary, told the crowd, “We’re fighting communist Democrats, establishment RINOs!”

“We’re fighting against a system that stole the election in 2020 and nobody had been held accountable. We’re in a war with bureaucrats who have forced vaccine mandates on us, mask mandates on us,” he continued.

“And you know what? They’re pushing this wokeness confusion down our throats now. And by the way, we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad,” he continued, eliciting loud applause and cheers from the crowd.

“And for the Secret Service, if they’re listening, I’m not advocating we kill Anthony Fauci until he’s convicted of his crimes through a court,” the Republican leader jested.

Bennett is running in a crowded primary field to be the Republican candidate in Oklahoma’s second district. He was elected chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party in April of 2021, a position he announced he would resign to focus solely on his Congressional campaign.

John Bennett, chairman of the Oklahoma Republican Party and a current GOP congressional candidate, declares that “we should try Anthony Fauci and put him in front of a firing squad.” pic.twitter.com/We2c13LYsk — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) April 26, 2022

Watch the clip above from Right Wing Watch

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com