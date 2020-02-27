Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk had a meltdown over Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) during his CPAC speech Thursday, and encouraged the crowd to boo him. He also complained that wearing a Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) shirt will get you invited to the “coolest parties.”

“The Republican Party of Mitt Romney…” Kirk said, before the crowd booed.

“Correct answer, by the way. Correct,” he responded. “Every time his name is mentioned you should respond that way. Because he lied to every single person in this room! That knocked on doors for him, that made phone calls for him, that donated to his campaign, because we thought that he was going to be a crusader against the Marxist president that preceded Donald Trump.”

“And now he asks and he begs for the endorsement of Donald Trump for the Senate in Utah, and then he goes and votes for that sham, unconstitutional impeachment,” Kirk continued. “He embodies the very same political class that President Trump ran against.”

“The party of Mitt Romney was a party that did not fight. It was a party that wanted to preserve the ruling class,” he proclaimed. “It was a party that did not give the next generation confidence and courage and conviction to stand for what is correct.”

Kirk then went on to complain that if you wear a Bernie Sanders shirt you will get “invites to all the coolest parties.”

“I can tell you when students on college campuses wear those beautiful ‘Make America Great Again Hats’… And I’ll tell you, if you want to be a rebel on a college campus, wearing a Bernie Sanders shirt will get you thumbs up, high-fives, and invites to all the coolest parties,” he insisted. “You wanna be a rebel? Wear that hat on a college campus. You wanna see what true rebellion is? Try walking around Brown, Yale, Princeton, Stanford, UCLA with that hat.”

