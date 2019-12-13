comScore

Charlie Kirk Takes Credit For Boris Johnson’s Landslide Victory

By Charlie NashDec 13th, 2019, 10:04 am

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk attributed UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s landslide election victory on Thursday to his own organization.

“A massive thank you to @charliekirk11 and @TPUSA for helping us replicate what you have so brilliantly done across the pond. One student at a time, we are rejecting socialism!” posted the official Twitter account for Turning Point UK– a British offshoot of Kirk’s American organization which was launched in December 2018.

“So proud of the work Turning Point UK accomplished today! Socialism was soundly defeated and BREXIT WILL HAPPEN!” replied Kirk, despite the fact that Turning Point UK has just over 34,000 Twitter followers and 45,000 Facebook likes.

Wealthy British Trump supporter John Mappin went even further, painting Kirk’s arrival in the UK just over one year ago as a messianic event.

“One year and two days ago @charliekirk11 arrived in the UK,” Mappin declared, calling it, “The most important arrival of political philosophy in Europe since Thomas Jefferson arrived in Paris.”

“Today our country rejected socialism. Thank you @TPUSA and @TPointUK,” he continued.

It was during a Turning Point UK event earlier this year that Candace Owens made controversial remarks about Adolf Hitler— insinuating that his problem was expanding Germany.

“If Hitler just wanted to make Germany great and have things run well, okay, fine,” she proclaimed. “The problem is that he wanted, he had dreams outside of Germany. He wanted to globalize.”

British conservatives pushed back on Kirk’s attempt to take credit for the election results.

