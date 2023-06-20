Chris Christie Brutally Mocks Trump on Fox News For Claiming He’s Too Busy to Return Docs — While Constantly Golfing

Former New Jersey Gov. and presidential hopeful Chris Christie unleashed on Donald Trump’s latest explanation for why he didn’t turn over boxes of classified documents to the federal government.

“So, you gotta take with a grain of salt everything he says, including last night, saying that he didn’t have time to go through the boxes that the government was asking him for, for a year-and-a-half, ’cause he’s too busy,” Christie said on Tuesday’s episode of The Story on Fox News. “Every picture I saw of Donald Trump since he left the White House, is him on a golf course playing golf. Maybe he could spend a few hours going through the boxes so we could avoid what’s happening here to the country.”

Christie referred to Monday night’s Fox News interview when Bret Baier asked the former president why he defied a government subpoena demanding the documents, resulting in 37 federal counts against him:

BAIER: Why didn’t you turn them over then? TRUMP: Because I had boxes, I want to go through the boxes and get all my personal things out. I don’t want to hand that over to [the National Archives and Records Administration] yet. And I was very busy, as you have sort of seen. BAIER: According to the indictment, you then tell this aide to move to other locations after telling your lawyers to say you fully complied with the subpoena when you hadn’t. TRUMP: But before I send boxes over, have to take all of my things out. These boxes were interspersed with all sorts of things: golf shirts, clothing, pants, shoes…

Earlier in the Christie interview, the former federal prosecutor said he planned to use Trump’s words against him as they battle it out for the Republican nomination.

“What you’re going to see over the next six months, I’m going to prosecute the case against Donald Trump’s second term,” Christie said. “He failed; he didn’t build the wall — and I want all the viewers out there to know that he’s going to tell you something different — there’s a quarter of the wall done, he said Mexico was gonna pay for it; they haven’t paid one peso yet. He said he would balance the budget in four years; he left were the biggest deficit of any American president. He said he was going to repeal and replace Obamacare; and when he had an entire Republican Congress, he didn’t get it done.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

