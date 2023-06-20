Joe Rogan Breaks Down What Liberals Get Wrong About Income Inequality While Wearing Furry Costume

Joe Rogan went on an impassioned rant about income inequality while sporting a wolf furry costume during his Tuesday podcast.

On the Tuesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, the podcaster celebrated his 2,000th episode with friend and fellow comedian Duncan Trussell. Trussell’s appearances on the show are always accompanied by some kind of elaborate costume, this was no different.

Wearing a wolf and cat furry costume, the conversation descended into their habitual craziness including a lengthy conversation about raising children and lobotomies. After some time, both men removed their oversized costume heads and continued the show. Eventually they ended up talking about the upcoming election season.

“It’s not like the liberals don’t have things that I agree with. I agree with most of what they say. Most of the idea — like the civil ideas,” Rogan said.

“Like what,” Trussell pushed.

“Like the idea that there’s like real income inequality in this country. It’s real,” Rogan replied. “And it’s kind of creepy. And there’s a source and the source is opportunity. And if we don’t create opportunity for these people that live in these horrible places, then we don’t give a fuck about them. And then if we wonder why there’s so much crime, we wonder why there’s so much violence.”

Rogan started to discuss the prison industrial complex.

“It’s a real thing. They need prisoners. And then you find out that prison guards unions lobby to keep marijuana illegal. You’re like, what? Because they want more people in their prison. They want to lock people up so they can make money. It’s crazy. So the liberals are right on a lot of these. I just think they’re wrong in the approach. I think the approach is not to just exonerate people and let people outta jail and let fucking chaos ensue and defund the police,” Rogan said.

The podcaster suggested the best approach was to start dumping money into cities.

“Start figuring out how to set up community centers. Start figuring out how to get people healthy food, start figuring out how to protect people from gang violence,” he said.

“Maybe have more police so that the police can prevent people from getting shot and killed so they feel safe in their community. But you have to get better police. So you need more money for training, more money for funding, more money for salary, and make them feel like a respected, appreciated part of the community. And then have oversight over them and make sure that the people that have oversight over them are good people,” Rogan added.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

