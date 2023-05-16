Chris Hayes Mocks Elon Musk Over ‘Painful Interview’ and Technobabble Answer: ‘Slow Down There, Buddy’

MSNBC’s Chris Hayes panned Elon Musk’s comments from an interview the latter gave on the network’s sister station, CNBC.

Musk spoke with David Faber for nearly an hour on Tuesday night, addressing a myriad of questions. The billionaire called remote work “morally wrong” and paused for 12 awkward seconds when asked about his penchant for tweeting conspiracy theories.

“So, my overall kind of, vision for X or Twitter is, uh, to be a cybernetic collective mind for humanity,” Musk stated.

“All right, slow do there, buddy,” Hayes responded on All In later that night. “It’s a microblogging site. I like it a lot, but like, let’s just, ok?”

As he spoke, Hayes lowered his hands to suggest Musk tone down the technobabble. He then turned to the business side of the site.

“He bought it for a whopping $44 billion,” he continued. “It’s a private company now, so we don’t know what its business internals look like. But by all accounts, advertisers have absolutely fled. His new subscriber service – it doesn’t look like it’s doing very well. People think the company is worth way less than what he bought it for.”

Hayes noted Musk’s appointment of NBC advertising executive Linda Yaccarino as CEO seems to be designed to reverse this trend.

The host then addressed a tweet by Musk about billionaire Democratic donor George Soros, who has become a boogeyman among conservatives.

“Last night he compared George Soros to the most infamous Jewish villain in comic book history, [Magneto] saying that Soros ‘hates humanity.’ The Anti-Defamation League called the tweet ‘dangerous.’ Israel’s Foreign Ministry accused Musk of “stoking anti-Semitism.'”

Hayes called the interview “painful.”

“Tonight, Musk defended his comments in an extensive, painful interview on CNBC,” he said before airing a clip of Musk doubling down.

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com