CNN analyst April Ryan has pulled out from moderating a Washington, D.C. “grassroots” fundraiser for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, where tickets are selling for up to $500 a pop.

In an advertisement for the Saturday fundraiser which was posted on Twitter, Friday, the Buttigieg campaign boasted of Ryan’s presence, along with Buttigieg’s senior advisers: former DNC CEO Jess O’Connell and former DNC National Political Director Brandon Neal.

CNN political analyst April Ryan is moderating a “grassroots fundraiser event” for 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg, with tickets going as high as $500: https://t.co/yKlHmMssIh — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 18, 2019

The advertisement also showed that tickets are selling for up to $500 a pop– though students can get in for $15, and veterans for $18.35.

On Friday afternoon, however, following a wave of criticism, Ryan pulled out of the event, claiming she was unaware that the event would be fundraiser when she agreed to take part.

“I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser. We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place,” Ryan explained. “Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to.”

I agreed to interview Pete Buttigieg this weekend – the campaign was not clear that the venue would be a fundraiser. We’ll be rescheduling the interview to a more appropriate time/place. Looking forward to asking him the tough questions the AURN audience wants answers to. — AprilDRyan (@AprilDRyan) October 18, 2019

As reported by the Hill, Ryan was previously invited to be Buttigieg’s “guest at a Congressional Black Caucus dinner in September,” where she took a selfie with the presidential candidate and thanked him on Instagram for his hospitality.

