CNN Anchor Asks Chuck Schumer If Democratic Senators Should Still Go On Fox News In Light of Dominion Revelations

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) joined CNN’s John Berman on Thursday and discussed the latest bombshell revelations about Fox News from the Dominion Voting Systems’ court filings, made public in recent weeks.

“So the legal filing also reveals that Rupert Murdoch told the head of Fox News to help Republicans in the 2020 Georgia Senate runoff elections. He said help them in the runoffs in ‘any way we can,’ that’s a direct quote. So given that – and you still call Fox a news organization – but given that, do you think your Democratic colleagues should appear on the channel?” Berman asked.

“Well, look, I leave it up to each one of them. I mean, putting the truth on Fox News always helps, but you know, the way they portray it, it’ll be one out of 50 commentators and they’ll put some other liar up against them and they’ll do he said/she said. They never really do it fairly, but I don’t have a problem if people want to go on,” Schumer replied.

“They said favor the ’22 Republicans. That doesn’t mean lying. That doesn’t mean deliberately distorting the truth, especially when it’s so near and dear to our democracy. You know, I feel this passionately. This is not just a political thing,” Schumer continued, adding:

It’s something that I feel, I love this democracy. We line up every November for 200 years and change. We go vote. And the next day everyone abided by the election, whether we won or lost, even. Remember Bush v. Gore. And now all of a sudden you have this network spreading the lies, doing it very effectively and making a third of the people, two-thirds of the Republican Party believe this democracy ain’t on the level. You know, when you study dictatorship, this is the beginning of the end. I don’t think it’ll be that here because the American roots of democracy are strong. But I worry about it and there’s a demand to push back.

In the Dominion filing made public in mid-February, Fox Corp. Chairman Rupert Murdoch is quoted:

Meanwhile, Fox continued to broadcast its lies about Dominion as it nervously eyed Newsmax. In a November 16 email, Rupert Murdoch told Scott to read a Wall Street Journal piece about Newsmax, telling her: ‘These people should be watched, if skeptically. Trump will concede eventually and we should concentrate on Georgia, helping any way we can. We don’t want to antagonize Trump further, but Giuliani taken with a large grain of salt. Everything at stake here.’

