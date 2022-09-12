Simmer Down, Trump is in DC to Golf, Not Get Indicted

After mass speculation about former President Donald Trump’s Sunday trip to Washington D.C., CNN reported the Republican is simply visiting his former stomping ground for his favorite pastime: golf.

Conspiracy theories galore flooded social media after a YouTuber caught Trump deboarding a private plane at Dulles airport, with some critics predicting Trump was landing in the nation’s capital to turn himself in to authorities amid an investigation into whether he mishandled classified documents kept from the White House and stored at Mar-a-Lago.

Dulles is not far from the Trump National Golf Club, but arriving late on Sunday night in an unannounced visit had some speculating about Trump’s motivation for returning to D.C.

CNN correspondent Kristen Holmes reported on Monday morning to Brianna Keilar that the network was told Trump is simply visiting to golf, though she provided plenty of context for the trip to fuel speculation about potential alternative reasons.

“This comes as the House select committee that is investigating January 6 is planning more hearings in the fall, as well as that final report and federal investigators issued a number of subpoenas to a number of former and current Trump aides in recent days and weeks,” Holmes said.

She further reported the network was told Trump is visiting his golf club in Sterling, VA.

“It’s notable because it’s only the second time he’s visited the D.C. area since he left office, so [it’s] something we’re keeping an eye on,” Holmes reported.

Trump critics worked themselves into a frenzy over the unannounced D.C. trip by Trump. MSNBC legal analyst Glenn Kirschner tweeted, “I’d settle for a negotiated self-surrender to be arraigned. Probably too much to hope for” over the trip.

“Seriously, y’all, the man has some overdue library books to return. Chill,” MSNBC’s Joyce Alene added on Friday.

Trump had denied mishandling classified materials and blasted the investigation and Mar-a-Lago raid as politically motivated.

