Trump’s Surprise Return to DC Leads to Wild Blue-Checked Conspiracies: ‘Negotiated Self-Surrender to Be Arraigned’

Former President Donald Trump appeared to make a surprise and relatively sudden trip to Washington D.C. on Sunday, fueling wild speculation from blue-checked progressive Twitter accounts insisting that he is about to turn himself into to federal authorities.

Trump was initially captured on video by YouTuber Andrew Leydon, the video of which quickly went viral as it showed the 45th president deboarding a private jet at Dulles airport outside the nation’s capital, wearing what appears to be a sport coat and white golf shoes. This, of course, suggested to some that he was in such a hurry to get back to Washington and he didn’t have time to change from his golf attire.

You can see a video that set off the speculation below from Ed Greenberger:

Here’s Donald Trump arriving unannounced tonight at Dulles outside DC. Nobody knows why. He’s in what appear to be white golf shoes and a golf shirt. Gets into a blacked-out SUV. Very, very interesting. pic.twitter.com/cxP9ohNWVr — Ed Greenberger (@EdGreenberger) September 12, 2022

Greenberger followed with a quote-tweet that added further details, writing, “Dulles is just 20 minutes from Trump National Golf Club, but if he landed at 6 or 6:30 pm, as reported, he wouldn’t have been playing golf. The sun set there at 7:20 tonight.”

Despite there being zero evidence that Trump’s return to DC was unplanned or hurried, this didn’t keep individuals on Twitter from speculating that not only was he in a rush to return but that it’s clear evidence that he is about to “turn himself in.” To wit:

Someone just posited he found out FBI was going to search his DC club and flew over to be there? Who knows. — Mueller, She Wrote (@MuellerSheWrote) September 12, 2022

For Trump, it’s all about the visual. He wouldn’t want a televised perp walk. I believe he’d turn himself in secretly. — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) September 12, 2022

I’d settle for a negotiated self-surrender to be arraigned. Probably too much to hope for. https://t.co/uFai2VSgSx — Glenn Kirschner (@glennkirschner2) September 12, 2022

It would be pretty cool if trump is in DC to get arrested. — BrooklynDad_Defiant!☮️ (@mmpadellan) September 12, 2022

Trump is in DC for:

– Jared's speech tomorrow

– medical emergency

– appearing before a grand jury

– surrendering for arrest

– retrieving or hiding TS docs at his MD and/or VA properties

– obstruct justice by meeting w/someone appearing before a grand jury to bribe/threaten them https://t.co/mJcyw15aJd — Cheri Jacobus (@CheriJacobus) September 12, 2022

And so it goes. Look, there is zero evidence that Trump is about to “self-surrender” to authorities over a myriad of investigations he faces. And wearing white shoes after Labor Day may be a fashion crime, but it does not reveal anything other than the color of the shoes he was wearing at the time.

