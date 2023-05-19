‘CNN, Y’all Trippin’: Jamaal Bowman Scoffs When Erin Burnett Asks If He Regrets Heckling George Santos

Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY) told CNN on Friday that he does not regret yelling at Rep. George Santos (R-NY) to resign.

As Santos spoke to reporters on the Capitol steps on Wednesday, Bowman shouted at him from a distance urging the beleaguered congressman to step down. Santos has been indicted on 13 counts in federal court, including wire fraud and stealing public funds. He also fabricated much of his life story.

“Resign, bro!” he told Santos, who has resisted calls to step down. Bowman heckled Santos from afar several more times.

Moments later, Bowman got into a tense exchange with Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA).

“Expel him,” Bowman told her. “Save the party. Your party’s hanging by a thread!”

“We gotta get rid of Biden,” she replied. “Save the country!”

Bowman appeared on CNN’s OutFront, where host Erin Burnett aired video of the exchanges.

“So Congressman, when you look at that, do you have any regrets for doing that – for yelling at him in that way?” Burnett asked.

Bowman seemed incredulous at the question.

“No!” he answered. “Come on, now! Come on, now. CNN, y’all trippin’ now. Listen, that was–first of all he should resign or be expelled because of the laws that he is being accused of breaking, the violations, and lying to constituents. That’s number one. But number two, is heckling a horrible, evil thing?”

Bowman concluded, “Come on, y’all. Everybody needs to lighten up.”

He asked Burnett, “Why even frame a question in that way?” He suggested the question “feeds a trope,”

“I disagree,” Burnett protested. “I think it’s a fair question and here’s why. Dialogue and debate, I hear you. Wanting him to resign, I hear you. But yelling at him to resign when he’s talking at reporters is, in terms of decorum and behavior, is a different thing, which is fine if you think it’s ok. But I think it’s a fair question.”

Bowman seized on Burnett’s use of “decorum” and rattled off a list of accusations against Santos.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com