‘Bullsh*t’: Joy Reid Says DeSantis Has No Chance of Imposing Florida-Style Policies on the Country

Joy Reid ripped Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Friday, stating that the likely presidential candidate would not be able to nationally implement the policies he has enacted in Florida.

The MSNBC host homed in on DeSantis’s efforts to crack down on gender-affirming care for minors and school curricula – including which books are allowed to be displayed in libraries and classrooms.

“What parents and regular people – normal people – understand, is ‘Hang on a second – I’m raising my kid,'” she said. “‘I take my kid to my doctor. And then you’re going to tell me you’re going to take my kid because you don’t like the medical decisions I’m making? You’re going to tell my Black child they can’t read a book about Black history? Really?'”

She added, “This is not freedom. This is not a freedom agenda. This is a ‘do what Ron DeSantis tells you to do, the state owns you’ agenda.”

Susan Del Percio echoed fellow guest Michelle Goldberg by opining that DeSantis has overplayed his hand after winning reelection last year by 19 points.

“I think Michelle was spot on when she said that Desantis misunderstood the election results for 2022,” she began. “He really didn’t get what was driving people…. They didn’t show up. I mean, there was a big difference – 900,000 fewer votes cast on the Democratic line from ’18 to 2022. So, people maybe didn’t come out against him, but they didn’t come out for him either.”

Reid replied by stating that the Republican-controlled Florida legislature is supine before the governor.

“And he also, he’s Trump with a completely subjugated legislature,” she said. “So, the idea he could do on a national scale what he does in Florida is bullshit. I’m sorry to use the horrible word, but it’s not real because he’s got a sycophant legislature that will pass anything he says. ”

Watch above via MSNBC.

