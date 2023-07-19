CNN’s Brianna Keilar Repeatedly Asks House Republican For Evidence Joe Biden Received Sketchy Payments: ‘Is There Proof?’

CNN’s Brianna Keilar didn’t let up on Rep. Pete Sessions (R-TX) when he failed multiple times to cite direct evidence that President Joe Biden received illicit payments related to Hunter Biden‘s business dealings.

“Your own committee has not found that. Senate Republicans have not found that. Have you heard these whistleblowers draw any direct connection?” Keilar asked about the IRS whistleblowers who testified Wednesday before the House Oversight Committee.

“As a matter of fact, this afternoon, we will hear very directly from these IRS whistleblowers that the Federal Bureau of Investigations briefed Hunter Biden‘s lawyers and gave them free information about what they could expect and what might happen,” Sessions said. “So, if that’s not a direct link, I’m sorry, somebody woke up on the wrong side of the bed today. If you tell a person’s lawyer rather than telling them from official law enforcement within the Federal Bureau of Investigations, that is telling the client what he needed to know.”

Keilar pressed on:

KEILAR: But the direct link to President Biden. What is that? Have you heard proof of that? SESSIONS: Well, the direct link to Hunter Biden is that these hundreds— KEILER: No, to President–to President Biden, between Hunter Biden. Have you heard of a direct link between Hunter Biden and President Biden, and is there proof — actual evidence — to back that up? SESSIONS: As a matter of fact, there is, and it’s the direct information where Hunter Biden was talking to the Chinese intermediary where he talked about his father not being happy and that they better get the money there quickly or the “Big Guy” would not be happy.

At that point, Keilar interrupted to explain that a WhatsApp text message “in the words of Hunter Biden, who was, as we understand it, on drugs at the time,” couldn’t be taken as definitive proof of anything.

KEILAR: Do you have proof from these whistleblowers or in any other way, because your own committee in its May report and the Senate Republican report from 2020 isn’t showing a direct link, and that includes that WhatsApp text that you just mentioned. SESSIONS: The direct link is over $5 million that was put into accounts that were around the president’s family, and that is undeniable proof that millions of dollars flowed into the Biden family accounts. Did that go through to the president— KEILAR: But that’s not the president.

