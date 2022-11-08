Congressman Andy Biggs Mocks Pelosi Getting Bashed With a Hammer at GOP Watch Party

Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) joked about the violent home invasion assault on Paul Pelosi Tuesday evening during a campaign watch party in Arizona.

Biggs was on stage as candidates across the state await election results. CNN’s Kyung Lah first reported Biggs made a joke about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D) husband while he celebrated what he viewed as a GOP takeover of the House.

Congressman Andy Biggs at the AZ GOP watch party tonight just said this: “Nancy is losing the gavel but she is finding the hammer… too soon?” pic.twitter.com/DmUxtf7O8S — Kyung Lah (@KyungLahCNN) November 9, 2022

“I can’t wait to get back to Washington, D.C. with some new Arizona congressmen,” Biggs said. “And we’re going to show Nancy Pelosi the door very shortly. Don’t let it hit you on the backside, Nancy!”

“Nancy is losing the gavel but she is finding the hammer,” he said. He asked, “Too soon? Is that too soon? I didn’t know. I just didn’t know.”

Pelosi was struck in the head by a hammer-wielding man who police have identified as Canadian national David DePape, 42. DePape has told police that the House Speaker was his intended target and he was on a suicide mission.

Biggs is among a number of GOP candidates, including Kari Lake and Blake Masters, awaiting results in Arizona.

Watch above.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com