BREAKING: JD Vance Defeats Tim Ryan in Contentious Ohio Senate Race, NBC Projects

In Ohio’s contentious race for the Senate seat being vacated by Republican Sen. Rob Portman, Republican J.D. Vance has defeated Democrat Rep. Tim Ryan, according to a projection from NBC News, concluding one of 2022’s most-watched midterm races.

Hillbilly Elegy author Vance became one of former president Donald Trump’s biggest name endorsements in 2022, despite Vance’s past highly critical comments. His turnaround on Trump, and Trump’s on him, was the subject of commentary throughout the race, right up to the last minute, but Vance and Trump were together on the campaign trail frequently.

Rep. Ryan kept his party’s leader at a wider distance, not campaigning with President Joe Biden and even avoiding his own endorsement of a 2024 reelection run from the Democrat president.

Ryan, like many Democrats, faced an electorate in Ohio for whom the economy, and especially inflation, were a top issue. Vance repeatedly faced criticism over Trump’s 2020 election lies and his own lack of clarity on big issues like abortion.

The high profile race went to election day with the RealClearPolitics polling average putting Vance at +8 over Ryan.

In the final pre-election tally, FiveThirtyEight likewise had Vance handily favored over Ryan.

Ohio is a very red state, more Republican even than North Carolina, which also has a big Senate seat to be decided on Tuesday.

Ryan on Monday tweeted “Let’s shock the country tomorrow.”

Vance shared video of his remarks at Trump’s Ohio rally, adding “So grateful to every person in Ohio for giving me the chance to do this. Now go vote!”

