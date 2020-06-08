Congresswoman Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC) claimed that a member of the D.C. National Guard told Attorney General William Barr protesters outside the White House last week were peaceful, disputing his previous claims of violence.

Barr insisted that the crowds outside of the White House “were not peaceful protesters” during an interview with CBS News’ Margaret Brennan, calling that claim a “big lie” from the media. Barr also claimed there were “projectiles being hurled at the police” and that no tear gas was used against protesters.

In a press release on her official website, Norton disputes Barr and claims a member of the D.C. National Guard spoke to the attorney general and explained that the protesters were peaceful.

Despite knowing the crowd was nonviolent, Barr asked the troops, including some from the FBI to stay and patrol the protest. Protesters were also driven off and tear-gassed by horse cavalry and the D.C. National Guard so that President Donald Trump could visit St. John’s Episcopal Church and take his bible picture.

Norton confirmed Barr’s claim that the crowds were given warnings before they were driven away from the White House, adding, “but the peaceful crowd was too large for most to hear the warnings.”

