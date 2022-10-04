Conservative Pundit Erick Erickson Sounds Alarm on Herschel Walker Abortion Bombshell: ‘Brutal, Probably a KO’

By Jackson RichmanOct 4th, 2022, 11:30 am
 
erick erickson

Photo via Erick Erickson on Facebook.

Conservative pundit Erick Erickson sounded the alarm on Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast publishing a bombshell report on Monday about Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion.

“I’d largely thought Walker could pull this off despite his baggage. I’ll see what sort of response he mounts, but given text messages tonight, Georgia GOP’ers are praying for Dr. [Mehmet] Oz to win. Walker hasn’t mounted a good response to any attack, and this is brutal, probably a KO,” tweeted Erickson.

The Daily Beast reported that Walker, who is against abortion and is against exceptions, paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, when he was not married, saying it was “’not the right time’ for him to have a child.” The outlet cited the anonymous woman’s accusation with “a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.”

The Daily Beast “independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure.” Walker’s son, Christian Walker, a conservative activist, has come out and blasted him, accusing him of lying and hypocrisy.

