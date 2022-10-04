Conservative Pundit Erick Erickson Sounds Alarm on Herschel Walker Abortion Bombshell: ‘Brutal, Probably a KO’

Conservative pundit Erick Erickson sounded the alarm on Georgia GOP Senate candidate Herschel Walker following The Daily Beast publishing a bombshell report on Monday about Walker paying for a girlfriend’s abortion.

“I’d largely thought Walker could pull this off despite his baggage. I’ll see what sort of response he mounts, but given text messages tonight, Georgia GOP’ers are praying for Dr. [Mehmet] Oz to win. Walker hasn’t mounted a good response to any attack, and this is brutal, probably a KO,” tweeted Erickson.

I’d largely thought Walker could pull this off despite his baggage. I’ll see what sort of response he mounts, but given text messages tonight, Georgia GOP’ers are praying for Dr. Oz to win. Walker hasn’t mounted a good response to any attack, and this is brutal, probably a KO. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) October 4, 2022

The Daily Beast reported that Walker, who is against abortion and is against exceptions, paid for a girlfriend’s abortion in 2009, when he was not married, saying it was “’not the right time’ for him to have a child.” The outlet cited the anonymous woman’s accusation with “a $575 receipt from the abortion clinic, a ‘get well’ card from Walker, and a bank deposit receipt that included an image of a signed $700 personal check from Walker.”

The Daily Beast “independently corroborated details of the woman’s claims with a close friend she told at the time and who, according to the woman and the friend, took care of her in the days after the procedure.” Walker’s son, Christian Walker, a conservative activist, has come out and blasted him, accusing him of lying and hypocrisy.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com