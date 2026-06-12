‘No End to the Grift!’ Ana Navarro Goes Off on Trump’s $12K Commemorative UFC Coin

The View’s Ana Navarro was gobsmacked that President Donald Trump is selling a gold commemorative UFC coin with his face on it for $12,000.

The Trump Organization announced the sale of the coins ahead of Sunday’s UFC Freedom 250 cage match on the South Lawn of the White House.

“What I don’t understand is why this guy thinks the way to celebrate the 250th anniversary of America, like every single thing that’s getting done, has his mug on it, right?” Navarro said on Friday’s show. “If it’s the passport, if it’s the national park entrances, if it’s now this gold coin — and there’s just, like, no end to the grift from the Trump family! They have this insatiable need to monetize and make money off the American people and their own followers.”

Navarro continued:

They are selling this coin for $12,000. The actual value of the gold itself, like one ounce of pure PF-70 rated gold, if that’s, in fact, what they’re getting, is $4,500. So, almost three times the actual worth. This is something not for tender. This is something for their, quote, unquote — and I’m reading — “their individual enjoyment.” So you’re going to pay three times as much the amount for Trump’s face on a gold coin for your individual enjoyment.

Navarro added, “If that’s what brings you enjoyment, I can’t help you.”

Sunny Hostin was confused as to how a UFC event “sort of reflects American culture and is celebratory. So there’s that piece. And the other piece that I find deeply troubling is that it’s deeply corrupt, because Donald Trump owns stock in UFC. And this is a for-profit event on government grounds. Are the taxpayers getting some money? Are we going to get some checks for this? No, but the Trump family is.”

Navarro went on, “It’s the desecration, continued desecration of the White House, which belongs to all of us and has great historical significance. I mean, they’ve completely torn up the grass and just turned it into smithereens. It’s the grift. But it’s also this kind of, like, weird need and narcissistic dysfunction by Donald Trump of celebrating himself. It’s like, did nobody celebrate you as a child?”

“I don’t think they did,” quipped Hostin.

Watch the clip above via ABC’s The View.

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