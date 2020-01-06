Monica Matthews, a conservative radio commentator at WSB who fills in for Sean Hannity, was called out on social media Sunday after she used a fake Twitter quote from Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI) to justify calling the Muslim congresswoman a “domestic terrorist.”

The fake quote, posted on a Tlaib parody account, read, “Americans have spent decades raping and pillaging my people. What goes around comes around.”

Despite the fact that the post was not actually written by Tlaib, Matthews used it to call her a “Domestic terrorist.”

Domestic terrorist 👇 https://t.co/vmAqwRU8cn — Monica On Air (@monicaonairtalk) January 5, 2020

Matthews’ tweet prompted hundreds of her followers to attack Tlaib, believing the quote to be real, and questioning how an “Islamic Terrorist” could be a member of Congress.

Matthew’s own WSB network colleague Erick Erickson seemed to take a shot at Matthews over the post, declaring, “I’m seeing people who claim to be Christian in their Twitter bio circulating fake tweets from an account purporting to be Rashida Tlaib. If you’re a Christian, you’ve got an obligation to truth, not slander.”

I’m seeing people who claim to be Christian in their Twitter bio circulating fake tweets from an account purporting to be Rashida Tlaib. If you’re a Christian, you’ve got an obligation to truth, not slander. — Erick Erickson (@EWErickson) January 6, 2020

In addition to Hannity’s spot, Matthews has also filled-in as for The Erick Erickson Show, most recently last June. That’s despite tensions with her colleague, to include a comment she made on Facebook that was sent by email to WSB as a complaint.

Matthews has since deleted the comment, in which she suggested that Erickson’s “house” being “gravely ill” was his punishment for not supporting Trump in 2016. Erickson’s wife has a rare form of lung cancer.

“I don’t wish that on anyone but I also know that David had enough sense not to kill King Saul as bat-poop as he became because he was God’s anointed,” she wrote. “Erick should read that story and take another approach like influencing his 150K followers to defeat a monster like Hillary.”

Senior write for Tablet Magazine Yair Rosenberg called Matthews out, after searching for the fake quote.

I searched for this stuff and wish I didn’t. These fake Tlaib tweets all stem from a fake account that was created using a capital I in “Tlaib” instead of a lower-case L, and then used to spread slanderous misinformation in her name. Despicable. https://t.co/q6gwSi2RtH https://t.co/gTMFLm770M — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 6, 2020

Here is one of the accounts, apparently belonging to an actual radio host, that is helping the fake Rashida Tlaib tweets go viral. I suggest reporting her tweet if she won’t take it down. https://t.co/nThNwx3FgV — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) January 6, 2020

In the face of controversy, however, Matthews doubled down, refusing to delete her post and adding, “Psst.. we know it’s a ‘fake’. Her ideology is still rooted in terrorism. Not everything on Twitter is a damn news story. God almighty.”

Psst.. we know it’s a ‘fake’. Her ideology is still rooted in terrorism. Not everything on Twitter is a damn news story. God almighty. — Monica On Air (@monicaonairtalk) January 6, 2020

In another tweet, Matthews wrote, “@RashidaTlaib is still a domestic terrorist.”

One tweet. Global meltdown. A call to cancel me. 400 new followers. This is Twitter. And @RashidaTlaib is still a domestic terrorist. 🇺🇸 — Monica On Air (@monicaonairtalk) January 6, 2020

Matthew’s has also recently used her Twitter account to call the NAACP a “domestic terror group,” tell Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) “Allah is dead,” and boost believers of the QAnon conspiracy theory which alleges President Donald Trump is secretly fighting against a group of Satanic pedophile cannibals.

Hannity’s nationally-syndicated The Sean Hannity Show runs on WSB.

Matthews did not respond to Mediaite’s request for comment.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]