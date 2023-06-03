Constituent Confronts Marjorie Taylor Greene on Bowman Comments: ‘The Same Thing…That Got Emmett Till Killed!’

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) got a dressing down by a voter who didn’t appreciate the congresswoman’s recent comments regarding Rep. Jamaal Bowman (D-NY).

“Do you know who Carolyn Donham is?” the constituent asked at a town hall-style event in Georgia, Radar reported this week. When MTG answered with a no, the woman continued.

“She was the woman who said that Emmett Till looked at her the wrong way, or said something to her, the way you did Jamaal Bowman,” she said. “You were on the steps of the Capitol talking about gun violence…”

The woman was interrupted by someone and shot back, “Would you be quiet? I have the right to say what I want to say,” while others in the audience booed.

“I think you’re reckless. I think you’re reckless,” she emphasized to Greene. “You had no business saying, ‘Oh, he’s so big. Oh, I feel so, like, he’s gonna hurt me.’ It’s the same thing Carolyn Donham said that got Emmett Till killed, and that was reckless, and you did a reckless thing. And if anything happens to Jamaal Bowman, it’s going to be on your hands.”

The woman’s argument echoed Bowman’s own accusations of recklessness and racism when he said MTG was “not even using a dog whistle; she’s using a bullhorn to put a target on my back to the people that she refers to as MAGA people out there who might want to cause harm.”

Greene addressed the voter’s comments.

“Let me ask you, were you in New York when he stood outside my car… and he brought a crowd around me? Were you there?” Greene asked. “No, you were not in New York City when that happened. It’s on video, it’s on video, and you may watch the video. And you can see how he cussed…That’s wrong. This isn’t about skin color. I refuse, I refuse for you to do that.”

After some back-and-forth, the audience stood and applauded Greene.

Watch the video above via Ron Filipkowski on Twitter.

