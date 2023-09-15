Daily Mail Publishes New ‘Evidence’ of Alleged Affair Between Kristi Noem and Corey Lewandowski

DailyMail.com on Friday published an “exclusive” story with newly “uncovered evidence” alleging a years-long and ongoing affair between married South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem (R) and Corey Lewandowski – a prominent Trump advisor and former campaign manager.

DailyMail.com, is the U.S. edition of the right-of-center British tabloid, reported that the alleged couple has gone on “dozens of trips that mixed business with pleasure, private flights and luxury resort stays.”

The report highlights Noem’s past socially conservative political positions, including her stance on upholding “traditional marriage” and “family values.”

Noem and Lewandowski — who is also married — have been romantically linked in the past. While the Mail reports the couple “began carrying on in 2019, if not before,” Noem publicly denied the allegations in 2021.

“These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie. These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can’t achieve anything without a man’s help,” Noem tweeted at the time, adding:

I love Bryon. I’m proud of the God-fearing family we’ve raised together. Now I’m getting back to work. https://twitter.com/govkristinoem/status/1443279728379629573

The report comes a week after a Trump campaign rally in Rapid City, South Dakota, which both Noem and Lewandowski attended. The Mail says the pair “were careful to have no public interaction – despite being close for years.”

The report quotes several sources, including a Trump administration official, discussing their observations of the alleged couple’s interactions and even goes so far as to lay out a timeline:

In the months leading up to the 2020 election, Noem and Lewandowski became virtually inseparable companions on the Trump campaign trail. By then, their relationship was an open secret at the White House and among high-level GOP lobbyists and political consultants.

Ian Fury, a spokesperson for Noem, replied to the Mail in a statement, “This is so predictable that you would attack Governor Noem less than a week after she endorsed Donald J. Trump as the 47th President of the United States.”

Noem is widely considered to be a top contender to be Trump’s pick for vice president.

