The Daily Show took to Twitter Thursday to rib former President Donald Trump about his historic indictment on criminal charges.

“Congrats to Donald Trump on finally winning a majority of votes!” the Comedy Central show tweeted.

Congrats to Donald Trump on finally winning a majority of votes! https://t.co/ezP55HZgl0 — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) March 30, 2023

Thursday afternoon, a Manhattan grand jury voted to indict Trump for allegedly covering up hush money payments to adult actress Stormy Daniels. The New York Times first reported on the indictment, citing “four people with knowledge of the matter.”

Trump, of course, fell short of winning a majority of votes in the 2016 and 2020 elections. In each case, he received fewer votes than his opponent. However, he notched the majority of electoral votes in 2016 to win the presidency.

The Times called it a “historic development that will shake up the 2024 presidential race and forever mark him as the nation’s first former president to face criminal charges.”

Just before the news of the indictment broke, NBC News reported that law enforcement had begun beefing up security around the lower Manhattan courthouse where the grand jury had been meeting.

Trump released a lengthy statement on his Truth Social account calling the indictment “a witch hunt.”

“This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history,” Trump posted. “From the time I came down the golden escalator at Trump Tower, and even before I became your President of the United States the Radical Left Democrats—the enemy of the hard-working men and women of this Country—have been engaged in a Witch Hunt to destroy the Make America Great Again movement. You remember it just like I do: Russia, Russia, Russia; the Mueller hoax; Ukraine, Ukraine, Ukraine; Impeachment Hoax 1; Impeachment Hoax 2; the illegal and unconstitutional Mar-a-Lago raid; and now this.

“The Democrats have lied, cheated, and stolen in their obsession with trying to ‘Get Trump,’ but now they’ve done the unthinkable—indicting a completely innocent person in an act of blatant Election Interference.”

