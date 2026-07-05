House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) said he is working on a “legislative fix” that would counter the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that upheld birthright citizenship — a ruling that rejected President Donald Trump’s argument against it and angered many Republicans.

Johnson talked about the ruling during an interview with Shannon Bream on Fox News Sunday.

“We do need to address [the ruling],” Johnson said. “We’re looking at all angles. If there’s some legislative fix, we’ll advance that immediately; if it’s a constitutional amendment, as you know, it takes a little more time. But we’ve got to address this — it really is a serious, serious issue.”

That came right after Johnson said he “really enjoyed” Justice Clarence Thomas’s dissenting opinion in the 5-4 ruling on constitutional grounds last month.

“Everyone should read that, must read. And he explained that the Fourteenth Amendment, the original intent was to enhance and really value citizenship, and it’s been devalued because of birthright tourism,” Johnson said. “It’s a threat to the rule of law and national security.”

Thomas wrote the court made a terrible error in extending citizenship to “children of foreign temporary visitors and illegal aliens.” He said that went against the spirit of the Fourteenth Amendment — which is an argument Trump has made as well.

Trump has said the Fourteenth Amendment was clearly designed to grant citizenship to freed Black slaves. The president has also argued the 14th Amendment has turned into a “great scam” that is abused by foreigners who come to the USA to have kids.

“The Court adds to the sad history of the Fourteenth Amendment, which was designed and understood to secure equal rights for the freed blacks but has instead been repurposed for political projects that the Reconstruction Congress did not support,” Thomas wrote.

But the majority of the court did not feel that way. Justices Amy Coney Barrett and Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court’s left-leaning justices on the matter.

“Citizenship, then and now, was the right to have rights— to freely participate in our political community. The Framers of the Fourteenth Amendment extended that promise to ‘every free-born person in this land,’” Roberts wrote in the majority opinion. “We keep that promise today.”

Johnson’s answer on Sunday follows Trump calling for Congress to find a way to change birthright citizenship ASAP after the ruling.

Watch above.

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