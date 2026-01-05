Dan Bongino Declares War On ‘Black-Pillers’ And ‘Grifters’ Trying to ‘Hijack’ MAGA

Dan Bongino, the recently retired deputy director of the FBI, announced his return to the MAGA media world on Monday and declared war on the “group of black-pillers, life-losers, grifters and bums” he claimed are trying to hijack the conservative movement.

Bongino had said on multiple occasions that his job at the FBI was making him miserable and he officially announced he would be leaving his role late last year. He posted to mark his return to the media world, writing, “Good to see you all. I missed you. Thanks for everything while we worked on cleaning up. Working in the administration was the experience of a lifetime. I’ll have some announcements coming up but I’m taking a couple of days to spend with the family.” He added:

A couple of things: -Thank you for your interest in the show and its return date. We will have something for you soon. -The Trump team is not kidding around. It’s an otherworldly experience from the other side. He’s determined and focused. And having been around quite a few Presidents, this one broke the mold. -If we blocked you, it’s because we care so little about your bullshit that we deem it not worthy of even seeing. If you’re bitching and whining about it that means you can’t exist without seeing and commenting on ours. You’ll need to get over that.

We do it because there’s nothing black-pillers and anti-Trumpers want more than to create division and drama. We’re about results, and we’ll talk about some of it soon.

Bongino followed that message up with a more direct attack on “black-pillers.” The Wiktionary defines a “black-piller” as “a person who has adopted a nihilistic and often far-right philosophy, especially an incel who believes men’s dating success is determined purely by their physical appearance.” Far-right podcasters, like Nick Fuentes, would be a prime example of the influencers Bongino appears to be referring.

“Let me add this, from the jump, so there’s NO confusion. I started in this movement as a candidate during the Tea Party movement, and I began my political commentary career shortly thereafter. I helped build this movement and I sure as hell am not going to let it get hijacked by a group of black-pillers, life-losers, grifters and bums,” he continued, adding:

We are a movement guided by truth. The essence of conservative ideology is the preservation of eternal truths. We are not the “latest thing” group. We are not political cannibals. I’ve watched quietly from the inside while doing the job I was hired to do, but I’m back now, and it’s time to restore balance to the force (that one was for Gui). As we get ready to make some announcements about the future of the show, I also want to warn the haters and the zeroes – we’ve been at this a long time. We live for this stuff. This isn’t our first, second or tenth rodeo. We’ve seen a lot dipshits come and go. We revel in making you angry enough to show your asses. It’s glorious. We’ve got midterms coming up, and there’s no time for bullshit. This administration is cooking and REAL change simmers. If you’re spending your entire day bitching and whining with 3/4ths of the term still to go, then please find the exits. There’s no time for it. It’s not “infighting” when you excise a cancer killing the host. It’s “outfighting” because you’re not part of any movement I’m familiar with. Looking forward to big things ahead. Can’t wait to tell you about it. -Dan

