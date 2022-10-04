Dana Loesch Says She Doesn’t Care if Herschel Walker Paid ‘Some Skank’ for an Abortion: ‘I Want Control of the Senate’

Conservative radio host Dana Loesch said she does not care if Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker paid to abort “baby eagles,” as long as the GOP takes the Senate in November.

The take came on the heels of reporting from the Daily Beast Walker allegedly paid his former girlfriend $700 to have his child aborted. Walker has denied the report, calling it a “lie.”

On Monday, Loesch argued Walker’s lone abortion is irrelevant in the scheme of things. She argued his opponent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) would support endless taxpayer-funded abortions.

On her radio show, the pro-life host said the race for Warnock’s seat is important above all else – including a single abortion from 2009.

So, does this change anything? Do you want my opinion? You’re listening. Not a damn thing. How many times have I said four very important words. These four words: winning is a virtue. What I’m about to say is in no means a contradiction or a compromise of a principle. And, please keep in mind that I am concerned about one thing, and one thing only at this point. So, I don’t care if Herschel Walker paid to abort endangered baby eagles. I want control of the Senate.

“If the Daily Beast story is true, you’re telling me Walker used his money to reportedly pay some skank for an abortion and Warnock wants to use all of our monies to pay a whole bunch of skanks for abortions,” she said.

“I don’t know if he did it or not,” Loesch concluded. “I don’t even care.”

The conservative radio host spent much of Tuesday tweeting about the issue.

I’m not willing to make more babies pay for Walker’s actions, if even true, by enabling an abortion-on-demand Warnock win. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2022

One guy who reportedly paid for a girlfriend’s abortion compared to one guy who wants to pay for everyone’s abortions. This isn’t hard, dude. https://t.co/uec4XIWjYQ — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2022

And please, tell me about how you pray right after you curse someone out because you cannot comprehend the actual situation at hand. — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2022

IF true, Walker paid for one broad’s abortion compared to Warnock who wants your tax dollars to pay for EVERY broad’s abortion-as-birth control with no limitations. This isn’t a difficult choice and conservatives shouldn’t look to the left to validate their vote. https://t.co/XS3QugXEgE — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) October 4, 2022

Watch above, via The First.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com