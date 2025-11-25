Dave Smith and Dan Crenshaw Throw Down In Nasty War of Words: ‘Truly Reprehensible Person’

Comedian turned MAGA world podcaster, Dave Smith, battled on social media with Rep. Dan Crenshaw (R-TX) in a nasty war of words this week.

The spat began when Smith posted over the weekend in favor of Candace Owens’s latest wild and wacky conspiracy theory, the claim that the French government is trying to assassinate her, with the help, of course, of one Israeli.

“This is f*cking wild. I’m hoping this isn’t true but if it is, they should know that taking out Candace Owens will turn all of us into Candace Owens,” Smith posted on X in response to a screed from Owens.

Crenshaw was among the many who publicly mocked Smith for taking Owens seriously. “Dave Smith, seriously? This random comedian has gotten way too much attention as a pseudo-intellectual on foreign policy. We all know Candace has lost it, but don’t forget about her co-conspirators. They’re all in on the grift, begging for your engagement on social media,” wrote the Texas Republican in reply.

Smith hit back, “So then why is a sitting Congressman wasting time insulting a ‘random comedian?’ You guys argue like middle school girls. It’s hilarious how transparently unimpressive these sick war hawks are.”

Crenshaw replied, “I waste time addressing you because unfortunately you have enough people who buy into your nonsense.” He added:

Maybe you’re funnier than I thought. Labeling me a “war hawk,” lol. What war did I ever vote for, Dave? Yeah I was in college, not a Congressman. Sorry I just fought and sacrificed in those wars, so that grifters like you could sit back and safely build up conspiratorial narratives about all of it.

Smith replied and continued to pivot away from Owens and attacked Crenshaw’s military service, “You fought in a catastrophic 20 year regime change war against the Taliban that FAILED and left a better armed Taliban in power. How the fuck did that make me (or any American) safer to have any opinion? Pure retard boomercon slop.”

Another social media user then replied to Smith, “Don’t attack veterans for fighting the wars they were called to serve. If this is the type of country we are becoming, we truly are in decline. No society lasts without honor for those sworn to its defense.”

Crenshaw, a former Navy SEAL with two Bronze Stars, hit back at Smith on Monday by replying to that post:

Exactly. And for Dave Smith, I’ll give you a simple answer about “what we got” for my sacrifice and the ultimate sacrifice my friends paid: NO MORE 9/11’s. That’s what we got. Thank you Dave Smith for revealing what a truly reprehensible person you actually are. I thought it was simply that Dave was uninformed and misguided, but that response to me below shows his total contempt for all veterans who have served.

Smith replied to Crenshaw on Tuesday, “The Terror Wars prevented another 9/11? 30,000 of your “friends” committed suicide in the wake of those disastrous wars. Over 7,000 soldiers died, and around 4 million civilians. You didn’t prevent a 9/11, you committed a thousand of them, all while bankrupting the country.”