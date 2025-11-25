Candace Owens Predicts Trump Will Confirm That Emmanuel Macron — And One Israeli — Tried to Kill Her

Candace Owens predicted on Tuesday that President Donald Trump would confirm that French President Emmanuel Macron had deployed a team including “one Israeli” to assassinate her.

Over the weekend, Owens outlined an outlandish conspiracy theory in a post on X that read:

🚨 URGENT

Two days ago I was contacted by a high-ranking employee of the French Government. After determining this person’s position and proximity to the French couple, I have deemed the information they gave me to be credible enough to share publicly in the event that something happens. In short, this person claims that the Macrons have executed upon and paid for my assassination. Yes, you read that correctly. More specifically, that the green light was given to a small team in National Gendamarie Intervention Group. I am told there is one Israeli that is on this assasination squad and the plans were formalized. Again, this person provided concrete proof that they are well placed within the French government apparatus. Further to this point, this person claims that Charlie Kirk’s assassin trained with the French legion 13th brigade with multi-state involvement. Journalist Xavier Poussard’s life is also at risk. This is deadly serious. The head of state of France apparently wants us both dead and has authorized professional units to carry this out. I ask that every person RETWEET and share this. I do not know who in the American government can be trusted, since this source claims our leaders are aware. But I have more specific information which is definitively verifiable, should they care to reach out to me. To the brave official in France who did this because they were so moved by the evil of Charlie’s public execution to risk their own life— May God bless you. Truly. Let all be revealed.

The claim has been the subject of much mockery online, but Owens doubled down on it on Tuesday, instructing her followers to watch for an announcement from Trump and American intelligence agencies.

“Our show will be off air this week. As an update, both the White House and our counterterrorism agencies have confirmed receipt of what I reported publicly: Emmanuel Macron attempted to organize my assassination, per a source close to the first couple,” she wrote on X. “Also, I will again state that the French legionnaires were involved in Charlie Kirk’s assassination but they did not act alone.”

“For all of you who doubted my claims, you can now look to the President of the United States and our intelligence communities to issue a statement to confirm whether I am telling the truth,” added Owens.

And now, we wait.