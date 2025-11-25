Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA) warned President Donald Trump’s administration that he has a “major problem” after United States Special Envoy Steve Witkoff’s conversation with his Russian counterpart was leaked and published by Bloomberg News.

“This is a major problem. And one of the many reasons why these ridiculous side shows and secret meetings need to stop. Allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to do his job in a fair and objective manner,” Fitzpatrick wrote on X on Tuesday.

This is a major problem. And one of the many reasons why these ridiculous side shows and secret meetings need to stop. Allow Secretary of State Marco Rubio to do his job in a fair and objective manner. https://t.co/GFNlBKLKsD — Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick 🇺🇸 (@RepBrianFitz) November 25, 2025

The message was in response to an exclusive Bloomberg report based on audio recordings. According to the report, Witkoff told Yuri Ushakov, senior advisor to Russian President Vladimir Putin, “Now, me to you, I know what it’s going to take to get a peace deal done: Donetsk and maybe a land swap somewhere.”

Witfkoff reportedly continued, “But I’m saying instead of talking like that, let’s talk more hopefully because I think we’re going to get to a deal here.”

During the call, Witkoff said it would be beneficial for Trump and Putin to speak on the phone soon. He then gave pointers on how to handle the president.

“I would make the call and just reiterate that you congratulate the president on this achievement, that you supported it, you supported it, that you respect that he is a man of peace and you’re just, you’re really glad to have seen it happen. So I would say that. I think from that it’s going to be a really good call,” he said.

Witkoff, according to the report, said he would receive “a lot of space and discretion to get to the deal,” meaning a peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced this week that he had agreed to a United States-brokered peace deal, but warned there is “much work” still to be done as Russia’s invasion continues.

“Following the meetings in Geneva, we see many prospects that can make the path to peace real,” he said. “There are solid results, and much work still lies ahead.”