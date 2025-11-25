‘Take My Temperature’: View Host Surprised She Agrees With Trump Official

The View’s Ana Navarro surprised herself as she found she agreed with Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy on people’s fashion choices when flying.

On Tuesday’s The View, Navarro jokingly told her co-hosts to take her temperature as she warned them she was about to agree with an official in President Donald Trump’s administration.

“Take my temperature, because I’m going to agree with a Trump cabinet member,” Navarro declared.

“Really?!” a shocked Sunny Hostin asked.

Navarro revealed she agreed with Duffy’s recommendation that people dress nicer when they fly.

“You know, whether it’s a pair of jeans and a decent shirt, I would encourage people to maybe dress a little bit better, which encourages us to maybe behave a little better,” Duffy told reporters at a recent press conference. “Let’s try not to wear slippers and pajamas as we come to the airport. I think that’s positive.”

Navarro declared she’s tired of seeing people’s a**cheeks.

“I fly four times a week sometimes. I am tired of seeing people’s a**cheeks. I think, you know, and I go through Miami. And in Miami, people are half-naked on a good day. And so it’s like a lot of people in skin-tight, skin colored leggings — they look naked. I don’t think that’s appropriate,” she said.

Navarro added she thinks Duffy’s “right” to “remind” people not to wear pajamas when flying.

During his Monday press conference, Duffy made a series of recommendations to holiday travelers to keep airports as stress-free as possible.

“How do we maintain maybe some of that frustration we have as we travel this Thanksgiving season? Maybe we should say ‘please’ and ‘thank you’ to our pilots and to our flight attendants,” he said.

He also recommended people dress with “some respect.”

Watch above via ABC.