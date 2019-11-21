Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and David Holmes, the counselor for political affairs at the U.S. embassy in Ukraine, clashed on Thursday during impeachment hearings after Jordan continued to call out Holmes past his allotted speaking time over what he heard on the call between President Donald Trump and another diplomat.

Jordan challenged Holmes on his testimony that he overheard Trump pushing E.U. Ambassador Gordon Sondland on investigations during a phone call. Jordan took particular issue with Holmes’ claim that he briefed Ambassador Bill Taylor on what he heard regarding investigations.

“Throughout this time, as I testified, we were trying to find a formula. Things we could do with Ukrainians to convince the president that they were worth talking to,” Holmes said, prompting Jordan to aggressively shout, “Maybe, maybe, Mr. Holmes, the takeaway was [Taylor] thought it was no big deal because he already knew? He didn’t remember, because we already had the transcript.”

“No, I…” replied Holmes, before Jordan interrupted, “He didn’t remember the… we had the… the Trump-Zelensky transcript had been out for two months.”

As Holmes tried to respond again, Jordan continued to shout him down.

Minutes later, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said, “Mr. Jordan, please do not interrupt the witness any further. Mr. Holmes, Mr. Jordan’s time has expired but yours has not.”

“I briefed the call in detail to the deputy chief of mission, went away for a week, come back, referred to the call, and everyone is nodding, of course that’s what’s going on. Of course the president is pressing for a Biden investigation before he’ll do these things the Ukrainians want,” Holmes said. “It was nodding agreement. So did I go through every single word of the call? No, because everyone by that point agreed. It was obvious what the president was pressing for, and Ambassador Taylor, as you just outlined, had all those other interactions.”

“But he didn’t share it with us!” Jordan continued to interrupt, to continued protests from Schiff.

