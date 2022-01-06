‘We Are Ashamed of Nothing’: Defiant Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene Brag to Bannon About ‘The Work We Did on Jan. 6th’

Reps. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) and Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) joined Steve Bannon on the one-year anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol to promote their press conference pushing 2020 election fraud allegations, the same baseless allegations that fueled the attack.

“We’re ashamed of nothing,” Gaetz said on Bannon’s War Room podcast Thursday morning.

“We’re proud of the work we did on Jan. 6 to make legitimate arguments about election integrity,” Gaetz said, while Greene interjected, “That’s right.”

One year after far-right insurrectionists stormed the Capitol, @mattgaetz says: “We’re ashamed of nothing. We’re proud of the work we did on Jan.6…and we’re actually going to walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol.” pic.twitter.com/XaNta8W3XR — The Republican Accountability Project (@AccountableGOP) January 6, 2022

“And so we’re going to make those arguments today,” Gaetz continued. “And actually we are going to go walk the grounds that patriotic Americans walked from the White House to the Capitol who had no intent of breaking the law or doing violence.”

Bannon interrupted multiple times to say, “seize the day.”

Later in the podcast, Gaetz said he would use the House Jan. 6 Committee to “lay out this was a ‘fedsurrection,’ not an insurrection and I think you could have multiple, not just the FBI, multiple elements of the national security apparatus involved,” pushing the widely debunked conspiracy theory that the federal government helped to fuel the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

