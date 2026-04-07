’25TH AMENDMENT!!!’ Marjorie Taylor Greene Calls for Trump’s Removal From Office

Former congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene, the longtime ally of President Donald Trump who turned on him last year, called for Trump’s removal from office through the 25th Amendment on Tuesday morning.

Greene’s advocacy for the drastic measure came shortly after the president issued a jaw-dropping new threat against the Iranian regime.

“A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again. I don’t want that to happen, but it probably will,” declared the president in a post on Truth Social. “However, now that we have Complete and Total Regime Change, where different, smarter, and less radicalized minds prevail, maybe something revolutionarily wonderful can happen, WHO KNOWS? We will find out tonight, one of the most important moments in the long and complex history of the World. 47 years of extortion, corruption, and death, will finally end. God Bless the Great People of Iran!”

Trump offered the warning roughly 12 hours before the 8 p.m. deadline he’s set for reaching a deal with Iran amid the ongoing conflict between the regime and the United States.

Greene, who resigned from Congress earlier this year and recently participated in a fundraiser — at which she railed against “Jewish billionaires” — for Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY), another critic of Trump, expressed her disgust with the president’s message in no uncertain terms.

“25TH AMENDMENT!!!” she wrote in an X post reacting to it. “Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization. This is evil and madness.”

25TH AMENDMENT!!!

Not a single bomb has dropped on America. We cannot kill an entire civilization.

This is evil and madness. pic.twitter.com/2mdogDRZN4 — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 7, 2026

Greene had a similar response to Trump’s Easter morning assertion that “Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah.”

“On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted. Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness,” submitted Greene. “Our President is not a Christian and his words and actions should not be supported by Christians.”

On Easter morning, this is what President Trump posted.

Everyone in his administration that claims to be a Christian needs to fall on their knees and beg forgiveness from God and stop worshipping the President and intervene in Trump’s madness.

I know all of you and him and he… pic.twitter.com/DgR74YjPQf — Former Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@FmrRepMTG) April 5, 2026

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